Jessie Graff started working as a stuntwoman as a teenager and has never looked back, despite questions about her body image. She says certain bosses used to tell her, "You have to stay out of the gym because you're too muscular."

Graff eventually built up the confidence to ignore these comments and construct her body as she desires. In 2016, she became the first woman to complete Stage 1 of the American Ninja Warrior Las Vegas Finals Course. In 2017, she followed that up by becoming the first woman to complete Stage 2.

Last Wednesday in New York, Graff appeared on a panel for Under Armour's new "Unlike Any" campaign with American Ballet Theatre principal dancer Misty Copeland, two-time gold medal-winning sprinter Natasha Hastings and Harlem Run Crew founder Alison Désir. ESPN host Cari Champion moderated. "Unlike Any" is a new Under Armour women's collection that "celebrates and honors the unprecedented achievements of female athletes that rise above gender comparisons and stand on their own as marvels of athletic prowess." Graff, Copeland, Hastings, Désir, skier Lindsey Vonn and Chinese taekwondo champion/actress Zoe Zhang are all faces of the campaign.

-- Follow Jeff Eisenband on Twitter @JeffEisenband. Like Jeff Eisenband on Facebook.