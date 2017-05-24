After surgery for a broken arm, Olympic ski champion Lindsey Vonn posted a photo of herself wearing a sleeveless dress in February.

"My scars are what make me stronger!" Vonn wrote. "My scars remind me that I am strong and beautiful."

Vonn is still delivering that message. She updated her Facebook profile picture Monday and selected one that prominently features the surgical scar on the back of her right arm.

It's the same shot that Vonn used two weeks earlier on Twitter:



What doesn't kill me makes me stronger! pic.twitter.com/AOtLdsXUcw — lindsey vonn (@lindseyvonn) May 9, 2017

Vonn has excelled in creative marketing during the offseason for skiing. She understands the value of sex appeal but is just as comfortable in a wholesome environment like "Sesame Street."

With the Winter Olympics less than nine months away, expect to see more Vonn.