By: ThePostGame Staff
10h

After surgery for a broken arm, Olympic ski champion Lindsey Vonn posted a photo of herself wearing a sleeveless dress in February.

"My scars are what make me stronger!" Vonn wrote. "My scars remind me that I am strong and beautiful."

Vonn is still delivering that message. She updated her Facebook profile picture Monday and selected one that prominently features the surgical scar on the back of her right arm.

Lindsey Vonn

It's the same shot that Vonn used two weeks earlier on Twitter:


Vonn has excelled in creative marketing during the offseason for skiing. She understands the value of sex appeal but is just as comfortable in a wholesome environment like "Sesame Street."


With the Winter Olympics less than nine months away, expect to see more Vonn.

