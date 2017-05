Olympic ski champion Lindsey Vonn and soccer star Alex Morgan are among six athletes featured in this year's Maxim Hot 100 issue.

According to the magazine's release, "The selection process for the Hot 100 issue is an annual search for not only the world's most traditionally beautiful women, but those who are breaking the mold and pushing boundaries."

That criteria must have helped Hilary Knight, who led the U.S. women's hockey team's successful fight for better wages. Here is the full list of the Maxim athletes:

Lindsey Vonn via instagram Vonn wrote a book last year titled "Strong Is The New Beautiful." Related: Related: Lindsey Vonn Stays On Message ... Scars Remind Me I'm Strong And Beautiful Alex Morgan Via AlexMorganSoccer.com Morgan, who was won an Olympic gold medal and a World Cup, is the author of a book series aimed at middle-school readers. Related: Related: Alex Morgan Quizzed On Canadian Vocabulary Paige VanZant via instagram VanZant was runnerup last year when she took a break from UFC to compete on "Dancing With The Stars." Hilary Knight Brian Nevins/Red Bull Content Pool Knight helped the U.S. win at the world championships in April, and the team will be aiming for gold at the Olympics next year. Related: Related: Leg Day With Hilary Knight Anna Gasser Mirja Geh / Red Bull Content Pool You may recognize the Austrian snowboarder from her success at the Winter X Games. Danielle Moinet via instagram Known in the WWE as Summer Rae, Moinet played a few seasons in the Legends/Lingerie Football League before switching careers to wrestling.