Via AlexMorganSoccer.com Alex Morgan
By: ThePostGame Staff
10h

Olympic ski champion Lindsey Vonn and soccer star Alex Morgan are among six athletes featured in this year's Maxim Hot 100 issue.

According to the magazine's release, "The selection process for the Hot 100 issue is an annual search for not only the world's most traditionally beautiful women, but those who are breaking the mold and pushing boundaries."

That criteria must have helped Hilary Knight, who led the U.S. women's hockey team's successful fight for better wages. Here is the full list of the Maxim athletes:

Lindsey Vonn

via instagram Lindsey Vonn

Vonn wrote a book last year titled "Strong Is The New Beautiful."

Related: Lindsey Vonn Stays On Message ... Scars Remind Me I'm Strong And Beautiful

Alex Morgan

Via AlexMorganSoccer.com Alex Morgan

Morgan, who was won an Olympic gold medal and a World Cup, is the author of a book series aimed at middle-school readers.

Related: Alex Morgan Quizzed On Canadian Vocabulary

Paige VanZant

via instagram Paige VanZant

VanZant was runnerup last year when she took a break from UFC to compete on "Dancing With The Stars."

Hilary Knight

Brian Nevins/Red Bull Content Pool Hilary Knight

Knight helped the U.S. win at the world championships in April, and the team will be aiming for gold at the Olympics next year.

Related: Leg Day With Hilary Knight

Anna Gasser

Mirja Geh / Red Bull Content Pool Anna Gasser

You may recognize the Austrian snowboarder from her success at the Winter X Games.

Danielle Moinet

via instagram Danielle Moinet

Known in the WWE as Summer Rae, Moinet played a few seasons in the Legends/Lingerie Football League before switching careers to wrestling.

Topics:

Alex Morgan, Anna Gasser, Danielle Moinet, Hilary Knight, Lindsey Vonn, Maxim, Maxim Hot 100, paige vanzant, Summer Rae