David Samson has worked as an MLB executive since 1999, first as Montreal Expos executive vice president (1999-2002) and then as Miami Marlins president (2002-present). But until this season, Samson had never been part of a franchise hosting an All-Star Game.

Next week, the MLB brass will descend upon Marlins Park as Samson attempts to show off Miami. Of course, one of the main attractions will be the Home Run Derby, which features defending champion and Marlins outfielder Giancarlo Stanton. Stanton is the only former champion in the eight-player field, but youngsters such as Aaron Judge, Charlie Blackmon and Cody Bellinger are expected to be among those on Stanton's toes. Samson believes Stanton will prevail, getting a boost from the home field advantage.

"It's gonna be Miami, all Miami all the time, all the parties that are gonna be happening, all the pregame ceremonies, everything that's happening with the Home Run Derby, which Giancarlo Stanton is gonna defend his title," Samson says. "Basically, every event will have a Miami flair. And that's what our ballpark is. You can't walk anywhere in our ballpark and not feel like you're in Miami."

Justin Bour (also a Marlin), Gary Sanchez, Mike Moustakas and Miguel Sano round out the Home Run Derby field. The event will take place July 10, the night before the All-Star Game.

Samson spoke to ThePostGame on June 27 at Hashtag Sports in New York City, where he spoke on a panel entitled, "Pasión for Sport: How Hispanics Are Driving the Future of Sports Marketing." For the record, ThePostGame interviewed Samson before Bour was also announced as part of the field.



