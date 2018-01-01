Stephen Jackson cannot believe someone just asked him if Kobe Bryant could handle the physicality of the Big3.

"That question was rhetorical," Jackson said Friday in Dallas. "I can't even spell 'rhetorical' but I know what it mean, and that question was rhetorical. Kobe can play in any league. Any league. Right now. Kobe, listen. If you're listening? I'll slap him for you. And please come to this league. We need you."

Check out the video above to see Jackson's emphatic response. Jackson plays for the Killer 3's in the Big3, which had its semifinals and consolation-round games Friday.