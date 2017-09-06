Two-time Super Bowl champion Justin Tuck is happy that lots of athletes are choosing to be active on important social issues and believes he would be voicing his opinion too if he were still playing.

"And that's not to say that my activism would look like anybody else's activism right now, but I do believe that we have a responsibility, given that so many people take into account what we think, what we do, how we view things," says Tuck, who retired after the 2015 season. "I'm encouraged to see so many guys take a stance on social-justice reform or whatever the issue may be. Obviously, the issue right now is based out of (Colin) Kaepernick and the kneeling during the national anthem and so on and so forth."

Tuck, a defensive lineman who played nine seasons with the Giants, says current players could deliver an even more powerful message if they coordinated their efforts.

"What I would like to see more of is unity," Tuck says. "I think right now, it's too individualized around a certain few. But again, I am encouraged, I am proud of guys like Mike Bennett. They're putting their careers at risk, they're putting their livelihoods at risk for the better good. That's admirable. Even if you don't agree with them, that's worth the conversation, that's worth understanding where people are coming from. I think one of the biggest ignorances in this world today is making judgments on whoever, without understanding or having some sort of education around what their background is, why do they feel that way. That's not based on just a black and white thing. That's based on religion, race, politics, food, whatever. I think it's ignorance to make a judgment on anything you haven't taken an opportunity to understand why they feel that way or why they're coming from that way.

"And when you're educated about something, then you can have an educated opinion. And again, I'm using the word opinion because this is not black and white, there's so many grey areas in this conversation that who knows what the right answer is? But the fact of the matter is if you're not searching for the right answer, you're not willing to take a stance and say, you know, I'm trying to figure this out because obviously whatever we're doing as a nation, as a group, as individuals, is not right and it's not working. So, I know that's a long answer, but I am encouraged and I'm thankful for guys like that that have that platform and are trying to use it for something positive."

Tuck moved back to New Jersey in 2016 after two seasons with the Raiders, and he remains active in the New York City community. His foundation, R.U.S.H. for Literacy, encourages children to read, understand, succeed and hope. Tuck is also commonly a part of Garden of Dreams Foundation events.

