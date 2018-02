Jeff Gordon may be retired, but he still has a sponsorship with Pepsi. And this year, he is part of the brand's nostalgic campaign. Gordon, Cindy Crawford and Britney Spears are among the celebrities appearing in the spot.

Gordon was also on hand in Minneapolis last Friday night for the Pepsi Rookie of the Year Award announcement. Dak Prescott passed the award on to this season's winner, Alvin Kamara.

