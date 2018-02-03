It is one of the great debates of modern culture: Can the Migos be both Falcons and Alvin Kamara fans?

Kamara grew up in Gwinnett County, Georgia, and was close with Quavo, Offset and Takeoff. After bouncing around the University of Alabama, Hutchinson Community College in Kansas and the University of Tennessee, Kamara landed in New Orleans in the third round of the 2017 NFL Draft.

The good news: Kamara had a pro home. The bad news: The Saints are a rival to the Falcons.

Despite NFC South tensions at an all-time high -- 2017 was the first year three teams from the division reached the postseason -- Kamara and the Migos were able to root for each other as their careers took off. So, of course, the question must be asked: Can Migos wear Atlanta on their back and then root for Kamara and the Saints?

"They're Alvin fans," Kamara says.

For real.

"They're Falcons fans," Kamara says. "Where are we from? We're from Atlanta. They're Falcons fans. But for real, they're more of Saints fans than they're Julio Jones fans. They've got to kind of be Falcons fans because they're in Atlanta. You can't just be a Saints fan walking around Atlanta."

Super Bowl LIII will be played at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. There are a lot of local artists who could be selected to perform at the halftime show. Kamara has his preference.

"Yes, I want my boys to preform," Kamara says. "Of course, yes. I'm about to write that in right now. If Migos don't perform at the 2019 Super Bowl, it's going to be a problem."

.@A_kamara6 wants the @Saints and his childhood friends to make next year's #SuperBowl in Atlanta.



"If @Migos don’t preform at the 2019 Super Bowl, it’s going to be a problem." pic.twitter.com/NgfbaQ6Eqh — ThePostGame (@ThePostGame) February 3, 2018



You listening, Roger Goodell?

Kamara spoke to ThePostGame on Friday morning after winning the Pepsi Rookie of the Year award. At night, last year's winner, Dak Prescott, formerly passed on the honor.

.@dak passes on the @pepsi Rookie of the Year Award to @A_kamara6 and praises the new winner's skills. pic.twitter.com/ty3RcXqTeg — ThePostGame (@ThePostGame) February 3, 2018

-- Follow Jeff Eisenband on Twitter @JeffEisenband. Like Jeff Eisenband on Facebook.