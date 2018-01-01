Business is booming in the youth-sports industry, but that growth has also sidelined lots of kid athletes whose parents don't have the bank account to compete.
The cost of participation is only one aspect. In the arms race for better coaching, some parents are willing to pay big bucks for elite instruction. The result is that millions of youngsters have quit sports simply because they have been priced out. HBO's Real Sports takes a deeper look at this disturbing trend in its latest edition that premieres 10 p.m. ET/PT on November 20.
Here's a cut from the report: