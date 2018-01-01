In June, FIFA announced the "United" bid of the United States, Mexico and Canada will host the 2026 FIFA World Cup. This will be the second World Cup to come to the United States (1994). That year, MLS had not yet been established, the first match of the tournament did not even feature the U.S. and Christian Pulisic was still four years away from being born. U.S. Soccer has come a long way, and the nation will become the sixth country to host multiple World Cups.

Who are the other five? Well, some of the major players you would expect. Italy hosted the 1934 and 1990 World Cups, France in 1938 and 1998, Brazil in 1950 and 2014 and Germany in 1974 (as West Germany) and 2006. The fifth is actually getting its third World Cup. Mexico hosted the globe's tournament in 1970 and then again in 1986 after Colombia backed out due to economic reasons. Mexico and Canada will each contribute three venues to the 2026 event, with the U.S. providing the other 10.

Italy, France, Brazil and Germany (when combined with West Germany) have also won World Cups. However, neither Mexico nor the U.S. have ever surpassed the quarterfinals.

