Last month, Israeli club Hapoel Jerusalem announced former NBA star Amar'e Stoudemire will return to the team in the 2018-19 season. Stoudemire, a part-owner of the club, suited up in 2016-17 when Jerusalem won the Israeli Basketball Super League title.

This summer, Stoudemire has been a co-captain for Tri-State of the Big3. He also caught up with ThePostGame to discuss his favorite sports for food and relaxation in Israel. Stoudemire was playing in the PitCCh In Foundation Celebrity Softball Game at Yankee Stadium on the day of this interview. CC and Amber Sabathia run the foundation.

Stoudemire was also an Israeli League All-Star in his one previous season abroad.

