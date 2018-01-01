Everyone knows Tim Brown can play football. The 52-year-old is in the top 10 in NFL receiving yards, receiving touchdowns and receptions all time. But last year, many fans found out he can also act.

Brown was cast as a fictional version of himself for Season 3 of Ballers. Brown's front office role with the Raiders made him a barrier to Spencer Strasmore (Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson) getting the Raiders to Las Vegas.

Brown appears unfazed by Spencer's intimidation tactics. However, off air, the real Tim Brown had some jitters about The Rock.

"It was nerve-racking, I have to admit," Brown says. "Standing up next to the big man is not the easiest thing in the world that I've ever done, but he was a nice guy. He made it real simple, real easy and it was sort of lifelike for me. I felt like I've had that conversation so many times with people that to be actually saying it again, even in that role, came out pretty easy for me."

In one particular scene, Spencer and Brown come face-to-face in a weight room. Brown was ready to pound some iron.

"He was messing with me in the scene that we were in the weight room," Brown says. "He was like, 'Oh yeah, this one's gonna get you.'"

"He messed up more than I did, so I didn't feel bad at all."

Brown talked to ThePostGame on Super Bowl Radio Row, where he and wife Sherice were working with Kay Jewelers for Valentine's Day. Kay is the official provider of the Ring of Excellence, which is given to each player upon entrance to the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

