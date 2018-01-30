With the Super Bowl being broadcast by NBC this year, Terry Bradshaw's season is over. However, it ended with a bang. After the NFC Championship Game, Bradshaw was able to share the podium with Chris Long, son of Bradshaw's Fox Sports co-host Howie Long. Bradshaw treats the Eagles' defensive end like a nephew. Bradshaw recently talked with ThePostGame about his relationship with the Longs, how to create a career in entertainment after retiring from the NFL (see: Romo, Tony) and his new (kind of) Super Bowl commerical.

ThePostGame: You keep getting cast in movies and TV shows? What is it about your acting that keeps you getting jobs?

TERRY BRADSHAW: I have no idea. Maybe people just like having me around because I'm fun. I don't know. These things pop up for some reason. It's not like I embarrass myself, but I'm not doing drama either. I'm not doing Macbeth. I'm not doing heavy-lifting. Mostly light comedy stuff. "Father Figures" was fun to do with Owen Wilson and Ed Helms, who are two really good friends of mine. I did the show on NBC [Better Late Than Never]. I don't know why people come after me. I hope I got one more movie in me before I part ways with this earth.

TPG: If you were to star in a Hollywood film, who would you want to be your co-star?

BRADSHAW: I think Leonardo DiCaprio. I think he's phenomenal. I think he's an amazing actor.

TPG: One thing I've been thinking about, you went right into the broadcast booth after retiring. There was a lot of noise this year about Tony Romo, and people thought Jay Cutler was going to do that. What was that transition like right from the field to the broadcast booth?

BRADSHAW: It's difficult because you're not trained for it. You get guidance from producers, and play-by-play guys, but your preparation is right in front of America. When I came out in 1983 and started broadcasting, I had no idea how to do the games. You talk too much. It's hard to see the field. You look at it from a quarterback's perspective and not a lineman's perspective. It was difficult. Where is the fine line? Do you talk about X's and O's? Do you anticipate plays like Tony does? Do you break down the line like Madden does? You have to find what's comfortable for you, and then you have to be that. You have to be who you are and be willing to accept how people feel about you. It can be a pretty hurtful business, but I'm better suited not to do games because I'm of the mindset that I would rather entertain people than break a game down That's why being in a pregame show for me is better than doing games.



TPG: Even with you being at Fox, did you have a chance to listen to Tony at all this year, maybe on some of the Thursday Night games?

BRADSHAW: I didn't watch the Thursday Night games because most of the time, I forgot that they were even on. I caught him on Thanksgiving, but when we're on, we're watching Fox games. I didn't see him much because your focus isn't on the CBS games. We have those games on, but we don't have the volume up.

TPG: One way you can relate to Tony, you've done such a great job after your playing career of creating a career, a second career in entertainment. Tony's trying to do the same thing. We've seen Michael Strahan do that. What's your advice to players for when they are done with their career or what should they be doing during their career to set up that second career?

BRADSHAW: I would encourage players to be accessible to the media. Being accessible is important because that's how people get to see who you are, see your personality. So many players aren't accessible, but those that are, know that when their playing career is over, the opportunities will present themselves. You also have to perform well on the football field. I didn't get this Tide commercial out of the blue. I got the Tide commercial because of four Super Bowl victories and being in movies, having albums out and being in TV shows. So many of these players aren't accessible and they don't understand when their careers are over why they can't get on commercials and be on television. There's a lot of social media out there, there's a lot of ways to get your name out there, but if you're not a nice person, you're not going to get anywhere. You just can't totally isolate yourself and say, 'Why can't I get a commercial?' Maybe it's because people just don't like you.

TPG: Can you think of a player right now who is very likable, and has set up that second career like Romo is doing right now?

BRADSHAW: In the past, we've had a lot of players who were accessible and entertaining and once the light went on the camera, they couldn't do it. It's one thing to be yourself and to be freelancing on the sidelines and with the media, but it's another thing to sit behind a desk and entertain and perform and be insightful. Who would I like to see on TV that is playing football right now? Peyton Manning would be excellent. Brady would never do it. Philip Rivers ... I just love Phillip Rivers, I think he would be really good at it.



TPG: How cool was that moment with Chris Long and his son after the Eagles game?

BRADSHAW: That was amazing. As a matter of fact, I was just on the phone with Howie Long and there's a picture in The Washington Post that Chris Long is getting for me of him and me being up there on the podium together and he has the dog mask on. I want to blow that up and put it in my office because as I was telling Howie, it's the circle of life because his kids used to come and sit on his lap, and now one is the starting guard in Chicago and one is starting for the Eagles and going to his second Super Bowl, and the other is in the front office for the Raiders. My little girls used to sit up on my lap, and now they're married. It's the circle of life. I'm so proud of them. They call me "Uncle Terry" or "Uncle T." That's the first time ever that I was able to hug him on that podium. He had a major impact on that game, so it was cool to say, "Let's get Chris up there." It was a great scene, just a great scene and I know Chris loved it too.

TPG: What was your relationship with Chris like growing up?

BRADSHAW: Oh, good. Howie reminded me of the time that they loaded up 30 snowballs and hid behind the bushes when I got in from a late flight in Charlottesville to come spend a couple of days with Howie and they just peppered me. They were just great kids, Diane and Howie have done a great job of raising them: Respectful, kind, lovable, adorable. They're like my nephews. I got three girls. I don't have boys. Those are my boys.

TPG: Where do you watch the Super Bowl when Fox doesn't do it?

BRADSHAW: I will be at home. I've got my girls coming up to the ranch [in Thackerville, Oklahoma]. We're going to barbecue, play cards and shuffleboard. We're going to have a fun day.



TPG: Who is your Super Bowl pick and why?

BRADSHAW: Philadelphia. They'll rotate their "Front Four" on defense, they'll get pressure and I think Foles has found his confidence. He lost his confidence when he went to the Rams, then he moved over to Kansas City. He almost got out of football but he's playing with great confidence now. I just believe that they can get at New England and keep the pressure on them. Don't be in awe when they play angry for four quarters. Their offense is much better than Jacksonville has ever thought about being, so I'm going with Philadelphia.

TPG: You're in an upcoming Tide commercial. What was shooting that like?

BRADSHAW: Tide's pretty good at these Super Bowl commercials and has been for years. Last year, I was in the commercial, and this year, I tried to build David [Harbour] up and give him confidence with, "Don't let the stain be the star, you're the star." Tide is America's No. 1 detergent, and has been since 1946. C'mon man, where have you been? Have you been under a rock? This stuff is awesome. My mother brought me up on Tide.

