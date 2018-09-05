Tony Romo is in his second season. This one won't be like his second NFL season when he rode the bench behind Vinny Testaverde and Drew Henson and didn't attempt a pass.

Romo is part of CBS Sports' No. 1 football broadcasting team with Jim Nantz and Tracy Wolfson. Despite entering the broadcast booth immediately after his final NFL season, Romo drew glorious reviews in his first crack at color commentary.

"Jim was my biggest supporter," Romo says. "He thought I was ready from day one. The first time we did a game, just to practice a little thing together, he was like, 'You're ready. We're gonna be really good together.'"

Romo returns to the booth with heightened expectations from fans and the media. In a way, Romo has been here before. When he finally got to start for the Cowboys in 2006, his fourth season out of college, he made a Pro Bowl in just 10 starts. The pressure poured on him in Starting Season No. 2.

So Romo is watching game film to improve.

"I think you're just trying to figure out ways to improve and get better, whether it's football, golf or being an analyst, you just want to be the best you can be and you got to watch yourself," Romo says. "Try and figure out what that thing is that allows you to improve and keep getting better and then trial and error and figure out new ways to get better.

"When you're a player, when you're young, when I first came on the scene, it was all positive and everything. Then you have expectations and then just being a quarterback in the NFL, there's an ebb and flow. If you're playing really good, then you're amazing. Then when you're not playing good, you're not very good. You just come to the realization it's just part of football, playing, being a quarterback, being on TV. As an analyst, it's the same type of thing. You know there's gonna be ebb and flows to good and bad. The idea is to not get too caught up in either side of it. You're usually never as good as you think you are at your best and you're never really quite as bad as you think you are at your worst. You just try to improve and get better."

In bringing Romo in last year, CBS split the long-time partnership between Nantz and Phil Simms. Although it was not Nantz' intention, Nantz steered Romo toward the booth back in Romo's playing days.

"He actually was recruiting me, not necessarily to be his partner back then, but he was like, 'You got to do this, you got to get in the industry one day,'" Romo says. "He was one of the first guys who ever really put it on my radar to be an analyst. I'm lucky to have him as my partner. I wouldn't look near as good if Jim Nantz wasn't my partner."

Last season, Romo joined Troy Aikman and Daryl "Moose" Johnston as notable Cowboys alumni working as analysts. Another is joining the group as Jason Witten is the new color commentator for Monday Night Football on ESPN. Like Romo, his former tight end Witten is going into the booth less than one year after retirement.

"I think Jason will do a good job," Romo says. "He knows football, he knows people, he knows how to communicate. He's just gonna get better and better every week and I think you're gonna see a really good analyst."

Tony, we have to ask: Do you Cowboys get special treatment as broadcasters because you played for America's Team?

"I really think if all those guys were on a different team, they all would've ended up being an analyst," Romo says. "Being an analyst, you think it's not that hard and then you get in the role and you're like, 'Whoa, this is actually really hard.' Not everyone's built for it. We've seen a lot of people have a tough time at different times. It was hard for me when I first started. You just keep trying to get better and improve. It doesn't matter where you come from. If you're not good, they're gonna let you know fast."

