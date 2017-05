As a child, the man who is the reigning world champion of pinball was obsessed with spinning objects, bright lights and flipping light switches.

Robert Gagno was 3 when he was diagnosed with autism. When he was 5, he discovered pinball. It proved to be an outlet in which Gagno could channel his obsessions.

Gagno is 28 now, and HBO Real Sports has a profile that reveals how he became an elite pinballer. Here is a preview from the segment that premieres Tuesday at 10 p.m. ET/PT: