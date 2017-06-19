Michael Phelps will not swim in another Olympics. He's insistent about that. But he still has some strong opinions on Olympic swimming.

News recently broke that two events will be added for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics: Men's 800-meter freestyle and women's 1,500-meter freestyle. (There was already a 1,500 for men and an 800 for women.) Men and women now have an identical Olympic swimming schedule. On top of that, FINA has proposed other events such 50-meter sprints in the butterfly, backstroke and breaststroke, and mixed-gender relays in the 4x100 freestyle and 4x100 medley.

Phelps, who says he frankly doesn't care if anyone breaks his records, does care about the direction of swimming.

"I don't really like it," he says. "I don't really like them adding 50s either, it takes away from the sport. It's just like what we had in 2009, after world championships, having those high-tech suits. It's not swimming anymore. We've had this event schedule for so long, and now we're just going to pick and choose what events we want? I could go into more detail, but I'm really not going to. It's a touchy subject. I just hope swimming takes the turn for the right direction and we continue to grow.

"I know there are a lot of changes that have happened to the sport over this last year. I know there are things that need to improve in, the sport from a global standpoint, drug testing being the No. 1. But when you add something like an [800m] for men and a [1,500m] for women, and you're adding mixed relays and 50s of strokes, I don't want to say it, but it seems like there's too much going on."

Those "high-tech suits" refer to a series of swimsuit adjustments made between the 2008 and 2012 Olympics, which led to an abnormally large amount of world records being set in a short period of time. This "technological doping" was seen as a dark cloud over swimming.

While Phelps would not have been part of such sprints or long-distance swimming events, current stars such as Katie Ledecky can benefit from these changes. Ledecky has held the world record in the women's 1,500 since 2013, but she has already participated in two Olympics without the event. The five-time Olympic gold medalist will have a new opportunity to make the podium in 2020.

Phelps made his comments last Thursday at a promotional event in NYC for Krave, a beef jerky company. The 23-time Olympic gold medalist helped introduce two new flavors -- honey habanero chicken and pink peppercorn beef -- while speaking on a panel that also included Lang Whitaker (NBA.com, NBA TV, GQ). The event took place at The Golf Club at Chelsea Piers, where Phelps, an avid golfer, also hit the driving range.

For what it's worth, Phelps also debunked long-standing rumors of him engaging in a 12,000-calorie diet during his prime.

