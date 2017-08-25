The big buzz around MLB's Players Weekend promotion is that nicknames rather than last names will be displayed across the back of the jerseys as a way of expressing personality and individuality. But reigning National League MVP Kris Bryant will be showing his creative flair with his feet.

Bryant has three sets of Adidas cleats designed by street artists to represent Las Vegas (hometown), San Diego (college town) and Chicago (he's a star for the Cubs). The common theme is Bryant's message of raising awareness for spinal-cord injury research and the work of the Wings for Life Foundation.

Bryant's interest stems from his friendship with former Arizona State baseball player Cory Hahn, who was paralyzed sliding into second base in 2011 as a freshman.

Friday: Las Vegas Cleats by Joseph Perez – aka "Sentrock"

Saturday: San Diego Cleats by JC Rivera

Sunday: Chicago Cleats by Max Sansing

For details on the artists and their inspiration, check out Wings For Life.