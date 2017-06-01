Jessie Graff made "American Ninja Warrior" history by becoming the first woman to complete Stage 2 of the popular televised competition.

The professional stuntwoman's performance is part of a special "USA vs. The World" edition of "American Ninja Warrior" that will air Sunday at 8 p.m. ET/PT on NBC.

Entertainment Weekly has the exclusive clip of Graff's breathtaking effort:

The regular-season premiere is June 12, also on NBC.

Graff, 33, was a college pole vaulter at Nebraska. She has developed a strong following on social media with posts like this:

Graff, who was inspired by Xena: Warrior Princess, made a splash last year by competing on ANW in a Wonder Woman costume.

***

