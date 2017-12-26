Jedd Fisch, who was promoted from offensive coordinator to interim head coach at UCLA after the school fired Jim Mora, has had a certain Forrest Gump quality to his career.

Much of it has been connected to football. Fisch has served as an assistant for coaching stars such as Steve Spurrier, Jim Harbaugh, Mike Shanahan, Pete Carroll and Brian Billick, among others. He has worked in the NFL, SEC, Big Ten and Pac-12. This is all the more remarkable considering he never played football himself, although he was a top tennis player in high school.

But his ultimate Gump-like brush with fame might have come at the Los Angeles criminal courts building while he was a college student.

How does a kid from New Jersey who is studying pre-law at the University of Florida finagle his way into the courtroom of the O.J. Simpson murder trial? As Fisch tells it in this exclusive video interview above with ThePostGame, a nice blend of luck and determination can go a long way.