Hugh Jackman portrayed the coach in "Eddie The Eagle" but that's about as close as he has ever been to being a part of Olympic competition.

"Literally my actual dream as a child was to be involved in sport," Jackman says. "Turns out, I'm not that good at it."

But Jackman says he is a huge Olympics fan, and to prove it he tells a quick story about his filming of "Logan" and U.S. swimmer Conor Dwyer's participation at the Rio Games. Check out the video above for the details.

Jackman, a Golden Globe nominee as best actor in a motion picture/musical-comedy for his performance in "The Greatest Showman," was among the stars at the Gold Meets Golden event that connects the world Hollywood with Olympic athletes. Held at the House on Sunset, this year's gathering also served as a good-luck sendoff for U.S. athletes who will compete in the Winter Olympics next month in PyeongChang, South Korea.

Others attendees included Laurie Hernandez, Summer Sanders, Nastia Liukin, Greg Louganis, Nadia Comaneci, Bart Conner, Jackie Joyner-Kersee, Billie Jean King, Nicole Kidman, Allison Janney and James Franco. Celebrity chef Cat Cora handled the culinary presentation, which included Coke-themed food pairings.