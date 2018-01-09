Olympic gymnastics champion Laurie Hernandez has already had a taste of the Hollywood world thanks to her win on "Dancing With The Stars."

But Hernandez connected with even more stars at the Gold Meets Golden event that connects show biz with Olympians. She was most excited to meet Jessica Chastain, a Golden Globe nominee as best actress in a motion picture/drama for her performance in "Molly's Game."

The purpose of the event is to generate awareness for sports-related causes, and this year's initiative was called "Time's Up" as a response to many athletes -- and others -- who have spoken out recently about experiencing sexual assault.

Held at the House on Sunset, this year's gathering also served as a good-luck sendoff for U.S. athletes who will compete in the Winter Olympics next month in PyeongChang, South Korea.

Attendees included Summer Sanders, Nastia Liukin, Greg Louganis, Nadia Comaneci, Bart Conner, Jackie Joyner-Kersee, Nicole Kidman, Allison Janney, Hugh Jackman and James Franco. Celebrity chef Cat Cora handled the culinary presentation, which included Coke-themed food pairings.