Remember David Johnson? Yes, the running back. The guy who, in his second season, tore apart the NFL for 1,239 rushing yards, 879 receiving yards and 20 total touchdowns in 2016. He was an All-Pro and was gone within the top three picks of most 2017 fantasy football leagues, but a Week 1 wrist injury ended his season.

Well, in 2018, Johnson will be back. He'll have a new starting quarterback (Sam Bradford, Josh Rosen or Mike Glennon) and the Cardinals should be a threat in the NFC West. But talking to ThePostGame during Super Bowl week in February, Johnson noted his 2017 was a mental struggle.

"Very long, I felt like it was about a two-year span of just rehabbing, trying to stay in shape and really trying to have to adapt to exercising with a bum wrist," he said of the season. "It was tough. Luckily, I have a great support system with my wife and I had a newborn son, so that definitely cheered me up a lot.

"Our strength coach, Buddy Morris, and his assistant were really good. They were able to really change up the exercises. I still was doing upper body, but they would put straps on my wrist or on my arm so I was able to use machines and do bench press or flies or any type of upper body workout that way."

Despite his injury, Johnson was still subject to certain parenting duties. Cardinals fans should pretty good about this. After all, Johnson needed to use his wrist.

"[Being a] pro father means that you can change a diaper and it doesn't take longer than two minutes," Johnson says. "Being able to quiet your son or your child down when they're crying or they're fussing and knowing what they need as far as if it's a bottle or a diaper change or if they're just crying and they want to be soothed to sleep. Being able to do some of the stuff and adapt to what's going on."

Johnson's ability to improvise on and off the field is impressive.

With Johnson out, the Cardinals traded for a future Hall of Fame running back for Adrian Peterson, who rushed for 448 yards in six games. Although the Cardinals released Peterson in March, Johnson was able to spend some time around the former NFL MVP.

"I think the biggest thing is his work ethic," Johnson says. "I mean, man, when I was practicing with him or watching him practice, he would run down either to the end zone, he would run down 50 yards on every run play or any play and make sure he knows he's finishing through the play. I think that's the biggest thing I've learned is that take every play and give it 100 percent and make sure you finish, so by the time the game comes along, your legs don't feel tired and your body doesn't feel tired, you don’t get fatigued as quickly. And I think that's the reason why he's still playing at a high level today."

