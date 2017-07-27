Christian Yelich of the Miami Marlins and Pete Davidson of Saturday Night Live have a well-documented history of being doppelgangers. Before a 2015 game, Davidson took batting practice at Citi Field in a Yelich jersey, and the two posed side-by-side (for what it's worth, Davidson is a Yankee fan).



During MLB All-Star FanFest this year, Yelich told ThePostGame he still gets compared to Davidson once a day! The 25-year-old outfielder also says he's become good friends with the 23-year-old actor/comedian.

