Christian Yelich of the Miami Marlins and Pete Davidson of Saturday Night Live have a well-documented history of being doppelgangers. Before a 2015 game, Davidson took batting practice at Citi Field in a Yelich jersey, and the two posed side-by-side (for what it's worth, Davidson is a Yankee fan).
Happy #NationalLookAlikeDay @ChristianYelich and Pete Davidson!
MORE: https://t.co/WOfN6ukPUG
— Miami Marlins (@Marlins) April 20, 2016
During MLB All-Star FanFest this year, Yelich told ThePostGame he still gets compared to Davidson once a day! The 25-year-old outfielder also says he's become good friends with the 23-year-old actor/comedian.
-
-
-
-
