Bobby (The Brain) Heenan was wrestling icon, first as a manager and then as a commentator, or as he liked to put it, a "broadcast journalist." He was also a comic genius.

Among the classic lines he delivered:

"A friend in need is a pest."

"You don't have to yell at me! I'm not blind!"

"Parts Unknown, it usually means downtown Newark."

"You know they say money can't buy happiness. Give me $50 and watch me smile."

Heenan, who had been battling throat cancer since 2002, died Sunday night. He was 73.

During our interview with Diamond Dallas Page a few months ago, he credited Heenan for coming up with the name for his finishing move, the Diamond Cutter.