ThePostGame has learned 76ers GC, the Philadelphia 76ers-owned NBA 2K League team, plans to announce a multi-year contract extension for head coach Jeff Terrell later on Tuesday. The deal keeps him with the franchise through the 2021 season.

Terrell, 28, played college basketball at Roane State and Murray State (Oklahoma), and for the past three years, coached traditional basketball at the youth, high school and AAU levels. Last winter, he served as an assistant coach for Hennessey High School in Oklahoma.

Terrell started playing NBA 2K in 2015 after a car accident left him unable to exercise for eight months. Leading up to the inaugural 2018 NBA 2K League season, league officials took note of Terrell's activity in the NBA 2K community as a point guard under the gamertag, "TheWhiteKite23."

76ers GC named Terrell head coach in April, just before the start of the season. 76ers GC won the "The Tipoff" Tournament to start the season and finished the regular season 10-4, good for second place. The squad reached the semifinals, losing to eventual runner-up Heat Check Gaming in two games.

76ers GC previously announced it will protect players Radiant and Steez going into the 2018 NBA 2K League Expansion Draft.

A more-detailed dive into Terrell's journey to the NBA 2K League can be found in a summer episode of "The 102 Pod."

UPDATE (2:30 p.m. ET): In a press release, 76ers GC released quotes from both Terrell and team general manager Michael Lai.

Terrell: "I would like to take this time to thank Harris Blitzer Sports & Entertainment for providing me the opportunity to coach this team during the inaugural season and I'm humbled by the confidence the organization has shown in me by providing a multi-year contract extension. My goal is to help establish 76ers Gaming Club as the premier gaming club of the NBA 2K League and bring home a Championship. I am fortunate to have my family, friends, 76ers GC players and the front office by my side in supporting that goal."

Lai: "I am excited to retain Jeff as our coach of the future. Jeff's dedication, open-mindedness and compassion have built a lasting culture of winning at 76ers GC without losing perspective on the importance of life outside of the game. I look forward to seeing the results of his work as we strive toward our ultimate goal of an NBA 2K League Championship.

