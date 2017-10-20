Dodgers outfielder Yasiel Puig has a new home in the valley. Variety reports that Puig landed a five-bedroom house in Encino for $2.65 million.
In his fifth season with the Dodgers, Puig posted career highs in games (152), home runs (28) and RBI (74).
Puig defected from Cuba in 2012, and the Dodgers signed him to a seven-year contract for $42 million.
Street View
Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices
Kitchen
Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices
Office
Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices
Bedroom
Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices
Patio
Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices
Outdoor Eating
Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices
Pool And Spa
Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices
Backyard View
Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices
-
TrendingFrom The Memoir Of Dr. Z: Jousting With Tony Siragusa; Trump Bails On Interview
-
TrendingDikembe Mutombo Makes Georgetown Recruiting Pitch To Bol Bol
-
TrendingEx-Giant/Die-hard N.Y. Rangers Fan Justin Tuck Would Love To Run Sidney Crosby
-
TrendingWhen Antonio Brown And J.J. Watt Played On The Same Offense For One Season