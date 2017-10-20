Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Yasiel Puig House
By: ThePostGame Staff
7h

Dodgers outfielder Yasiel Puig has a new home in the valley. Variety reports that Puig landed a five-bedroom house in Encino for $2.65 million.

In his fifth season with the Dodgers, Puig posted career highs in games (152), home runs (28) and RBI (74).

Puig defected from Cuba in 2012, and the Dodgers signed him to a seven-year contract for $42 million.

Street View

Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Yasiel Puig House

The house was built in 2002.

Related: Chris Paul Sells Bel-Air Mansion He Bought From Avril Lavigne

Kitchen

Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Yasiel Puig House

Lots of granite.

Office

Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Yasiel Puig House

The house is measured at 5,279 square feet.

Related: Actor Danny Trejo Created A Donut In Honor Of The Rams

Bedroom

Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Yasiel Puig House

Master bedroom includes fireplace.

Patio

Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Yasiel Puig House

Rams coach Sean McVay also recently a bought a home in Encino.

Related: Todd Gurley Finds New Home In Chatsworth

Outdoor Eating

Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Yasiel Puig House

Grill, fridge, sink ... you're all set.

Pool And Spa

Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Yasiel Puig House

It's about 20 miles from Encino to Dodger Stadium -- which means the drive will usually be at least an hour.

Related: When Brent Musburger Jumped Vin Scully's Call At Dodger Stadium

Backyard View

Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Yasiel Puig House

The home is in a gated community, and this line of trees provide an additional privacy.

Topics:

Baseball, Los Angeles Dodgers, MLB, Real Estate, Yasiel Puig

Story continues below