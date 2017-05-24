Before playing the Royals on Tuesday night, the Yankees took time to honor the victims of Monday's Manchester Arena bombing. After a moment of silence at Yankee Stadium, they played the United Kingdom national anthem, "God Save the Queen" before the "Star-Spangled Banner."

The Yankees have a business connection to the city of Manchester. New York City FC, which plays at Yankee Stadium, is 80 percent-owned by City Football Group (which owns Manchester City FC) and 20 percent-owned by Yankee Global Enterprises.

The Royals won the game, 6-2.

-- Follow Jeff Eisenband on Twitter @JeffEisenband. Like Jeff Eisenband on Facebook.