Super Bowl LIII will be played in Atlanta's Mercedes-Benz Stadium on February 3, 2019.

This will be Atlanta's third Super Bowl. The previous games were at the Georgia Dome:

Super Bowl XXVIII, January 30, 1994: Dallas 30, Buffalo 13. MVP: Emmitt Smith.

Super Bowl XXXIV, January 30, 2000: St. Louis 23, Tennessee 16. MVP: Kurt Warner.

Here is a look at future Super Bowls beyond 2019 and the TV network that will broadcast the game.

Super Bowl LIV: Fox on February 2, 2020, from Miami.

Super Bowl LV: NBC on February 7, 2021, from Tampa.

Super Bowl LVI: CBS on February 6, 2022, from Inglewood, California.

Super Bowl LVII: Fox in 2023. Date and site TBD.

