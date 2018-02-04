Super Bowl LIII will be played in Atlanta's Mercedes-Benz Stadium on February 3, 2019.
This will be Atlanta's third Super Bowl. The previous games were at the Georgia Dome:
Super Bowl XXVIII, January 30, 1994: Dallas 30, Buffalo 13. MVP: Emmitt Smith.
Super Bowl XXXIV, January 30, 2000: St. Louis 23, Tennessee 16. MVP: Kurt Warner.
Here is a look at future Super Bowls beyond 2019 and the TV network that will broadcast the game.
Super Bowl LIV: Fox on February 2, 2020, from Miami.
Super Bowl LV: NBC on February 7, 2021, from Tampa.
Super Bowl LVI: CBS on February 6, 2022, from Inglewood, California.
Super Bowl LVII: Fox in 2023. Date and site TBD.