It's NBA Draft Lottery time! That means all the shame of losing, tanking and mismanagement comes together in the same room for one night during the conference finals.

On Tuesday night, 14 representatives from each lottery-eligible team -- owners, general managers, head coaches, players and former legends -- will awkwardly sit around as a bunch of ping-pong balls bounce around backstage and subsequent cards are turned. Of the 14 teams, 13 misssed the playoffs this season, with the Celtics, who play Game 1 of the Eastern Conference finals on Wednesday, being the outlier. Of course, this means the Nets are the only non-playoff team that will not be represented in New York.

Each team's choice of on-stage individual says a lot about the team's current state of mind. A team sending a current player is showing it believes in its youth. A team sending a former legend might portray a feeling of mistrust within management (see: Knicks, New York). Below, we analyze each representative, starting with the team with the best chance to land the first overall pick, the Boston Celtics.

Boston Celtics: Wyc Grousbeck Elsa/Getty Images This is the ultimate troll move. Grousbeck, CEO and owner of the Celtics, "has to go" to the NBA Draft Lottery because literally all of his employees are still working. Celtics players, coaches and front office staff will be back in Boston preparing to host Game 1 of the Eastern Conference finals on Wednesday. Grousbeck will happily hop on his private plane to potentially collect the No. 1 pick even though the draft isn't even his priority right now. He should poke Mikhail Prokhorov on Facebook during his flight to NYC.

Phoenix Suns: Devin Booker Christian Petersen/Getty Images The Suns are just thrilled to have a semi-marquee player. After hanging 70 on the Celtics in March, Booker made the NBA community pay attention to him. Now, Phoenix can advertise him as the star (for the record, he also represented the Suns at the lottery in 2016). The Suns' 2017 draft pick is going to be portrayed as Booker's partner in crime. Markelle Fultz or Lonzo Ball with Devin Booker in the backcourt would be pretty sweet.

Los Angeles Lakers: Magic Johnson Stephen Dunn/Getty Images The fresh new face of the Los Angeles Lakers is .... (arguably) the greatest player in franchise history. No matter what pick the Lakers get, Magic, the new Lakers president of basketball operations, is sure to tweet out an ultra-positive reaction. Besides, the Lakers are ending up with Lonzo Ball no matter where they pick (don't @ me).

Philadelphia 76ers: Joel Embiid Mitchell Leff/Getty Images The Sixers are throwing the entire process at this lottery. Embiid can guarantee a few outrageous nuggets when he gets the microphone, and if the Sixers move up, he could go wild. Remember, Philadelphia also gets the Lakers' first-round pick if it drops out of the top three. Imagine Embiid celebrating the first and fourth overall picks while Magic sulks in the corner. It could actually happen.

Orlando Magic: Frank Vogel Streeter Lecka/Getty Images This is pretty boring, as the Magic are as a franchise. The base of Evan Fournier, Nikola Vucevic, Elfrid Payton and Aaron Gordon is good, not great. Orlando has not made itself a juicy market for free agents since Dwight Howard left. Vogel is a good coach, who get more out of his players than might be apparent, but he is not a sparkling face of the franchise. If the Magic can steal a top three pick, this team will create some momentum, but picking at No. 5 or worse, will probably exacerbate the same problems of mediocrity.

Minnesota Timberwolves: Andrew Wiggins Andy Lyons/Getty Images This may be a troll of Embiid, Wiggins' former Kansas teammate. The Timberwolves could have sent head coach Tom Thibodeau to do the dirty work, but the franchise is pulling its 22-year-old swingman into the fold (reminder: Karl-Anthony Towns got the nod last year). The Timberwolves will have expectations to perform in Thibs' second year (and Wiggins' fourth and Towns' third). The hope is this next pick will be the final lottery piece to Minnesota's puzzle, and the Wolves will end their 13-season playoff drought in 2017-18. Growing up time is over for Wiggins. It's time to be responsible and play up to his hype.

New York Knicks: Walt Frazier Cindy Ord/Getty Images for PUMA The Knicks are the most dysfunctional franchise in the NBA, if not in all of sports. But somehow, they made a smart decision here. New York is sending old reliable, Walt Frazier, whose current connection to the team is that he serves as the color commentator for Knicks' TV broadcasts on the MSG Network. While Phil Jackson, James Dolan, Steve Mills and Jeff Hornacek will be off stage or home, Frazier, the only man who truly offers constructive criticism of the Knicks on air, will represent the orange and blue. He'll try to "dish and swish" for the first pick. If Frazier takes over as general manager in three years, this is where the seed was planted.

Sacramento Kings: Dave Joerger Harry How/Getty Images The Kings are another embarrassing franchise, and somehow, Vlade Divac and Vivek Ranadive were convinced to stay home for the lottery. Even DeMarcus Cousins got along with Joerger during their brief tenure together. Although his first season in Sacramento included struggles, Joerger, a rather successful head coach in Memphis, is the piece the Kings have going for them right now, and they might as well ride him into the NBA Draft.

Dallas Mavericks: Michael Finley Lisa Blumenfeld/Getty Images This should be Dirk Nowitzki. The Mavs are rarely in the lottery and they should give Dirk a swing at this. Besides, he'll probably have an ownership stake one day. The choice of Finley is still pretty good. The long-time Maverick has been the team's assistant vice president of basketball operations for the past two seasons, and now he gets recognized for his front office work. You can never go wrong with early 2000s NBA nostalgia.

New Orleans Pelicans: Alvin Gentry Sean Gardner/Getty Images This is a vote of confidence move. The Pelicans announced Monday they are standing by Gentry, the head coach, and general manager Dell Demps for the 2017-18 season. Demps made the move for DeMarcus Cousins last season, and the team is going to let Gentry and Demps see it through. A jump to the top three could help their case to stay in 2018-19.

Charlotte Hornets: Rich Cho Wikipedia Michael Jordan isn't making the trip and he doesn't want to make this flashy. He's sending Cho, the general manager. The Hornets won 48 games in 2015-16 and pushed the Heat to seven games in the first round. This season felt like a frustrating step back at 36-48. The Hornets still feel like they have decent pieces right now, and realistically, this season's draft will not deliver the franchise savior at roughly No. 11.

Detroit Pistons: Jeff Bower Chris Graythen/Getty Images Like the Hornets, the Pistons made the playoffs in 2015-16 and missed the postseason this year. There's no way Stan Van Gundy can be around other non-playoff coaches and executives without throwing a tantrum. Bower, the GM, will show up, likely collect the No. 12 card and be on his way. This would have been pretty awesome if Boban Marjanovic came, though.

Denver Nuggets: Gary Harris Doug Pensinger/Getty Images What a random, but kind of cool pick. Harris was the Nuggets' fourth-leading scorer last season and he is narrowly clinging to his starting shooting guard spot over Will Barton. But for some reason, the Nuggets feel confident with the 22-year-old representing their franchise. Maybe it is just out of convenience and no one else wanted to go to such a pointless event for a team with the second-worst odds to jump into the top three? Harris must have a friend he wants to see in NYC and he is putting his flights on the team card.