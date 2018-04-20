Unlike the Olympics, the World Cup features multiple cities in the same country. For example, when the U.S. hosted the World Cup in 1994, the tournament included nine venues from as far east as Foxborough and as far west as Stanford.

This year's World Cup in Russia will feature 12 stadiums in 11 cities. Most Americans might know Moscow and Saint Petersburg, but there are a variety of other locations involved. Victoria Lopyreva is an expert on this. The TV presenter, actress, model and Miss Russia 2003 is an official ambassador for the 2018 World Cup. She thinks guests will "understand the real Russia" while visiting secondary cities during the tournament.

"Now, people are gonna find out about Rostov-on-Don, the city I was born; Sochi, where the Olympics happened two years ago; Yekaterinburg, probably where you never have been and never heard about it," Lopyreva says. "We are multinational and that's why it's amazing. Afterward, come back with your friends and your family."

Lopyreva lived in Rostov-on-Don through college before moving to Moscow.

"It's a very nice city," she says of her hometown. "I say it's the south capital of Russia. It's not far from the Black Sea. This is the city with amazing tasty food. It's very kind and has warm people and we know how to host people. We like guests. We like to show our South Russian hospitality."

Lopyreva spoke to ThePostGame while on the 2018 FIFA World Cup Trophy Tour by Coca-Cola. The official trophy made its first-ever appearance in NYC this past Monday before making stops in Miami on Tuesday and Los Angeles on Wednesday-Friday.

The 2018 World Cup starts June 14 when Russia takes on Saudi Arabia in Moscow.

