Victor Oladipo earned the NBA's Most Improved Player award in 2017-18, and one reason was that he prepared for the season with a new commitment to fitness and nutrition. The Indiana Pacers star, who boosted his scoring average from 15.9 to 23.1, spent this past summer continuing his dedication to training and eating right.

"I try not to eat too much of the nasty stuff obviously," Oladipo says. "I might have a cheat day. But really when you eat well, you don't even want cheat days anymore, because your body can't function with all the other stuff you used to eat -- and I used to eat a lot of stuff. But now it's just a lot of green."

Check out the video above for more from Oladipo, including the one food that would tempt him when he does have a cheat day.

