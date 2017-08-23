During a Little League World Series game Monday night, the Dominican Republic's Edward Uceta, who had pitched an impressive 3 ⅓ innings, gave up a walk-off triple to Venezuela's Omar Romero.

Realizing that his team had lost the game 3-2, Uceta fell to the ground in defeat while the Venezuelan team celebrated its advancement in the tournament. Almost immediately, with Uceta collapsed and sobbing, several members of the Venezuelan team and coaching staff rushed to console him, leaving their own celebration to make sure he was OK.

Seeing a scene like this proves that Little League baseball is still teaching kids all around the world about sportsmanship and how to be good people.