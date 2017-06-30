Before becoming a first-round pick of the Golden Knights, Swedish defenseman Erik Brannstrom had never been to Las Vegas. But ...

"I've seen 'The Hangover," Brannstrom said.

Embracing many of their city's cultural attractions and references is an easy way for the Vegas Golden Knights to promote themselves as the NHL's latest expansion franchise.

The Golden Knights posted a hype video that shows four players making the rounds to connect with fans around town. It opens with Marc-Andre Fleury, Brayden McNabb, Jason Garrison and Deryk Engelland on a Vegas rooftop in an homage to the Wolfpack Speech from "The Hangover."

It doesn't cover the entire scene in which Zach Galifianakis talks about cocaine and strippers, but to quote from a different movie, it captured the spirit of the thing.



Compare to the original:

