Tiki Barber knows a thing or two about running through the Meadowlands. His 10,449 career rushing yards, in 10 seasons, are the most in Giants history by more than 3,000 yards.

But there is a new darling in his town, and his name is Saquon Barkley. The Giants selected the former Penn State running back the No. 2 pick in this past spring's NFL Draft.

"He runs like he's 195 pounds, not like he's 230 pounds, meaning he can jump cut, he can accelerate through contact, he can run around you," Barber says of Barkley. "When you have that versatility in attacking a defense, it's powerful, so coordinators are going to have problems figuring out how to gameplan him because he can do so many different things."

Barkley makes his MetLife Stadium debut Sunday when the Giants host the Jaguars.

Barber spoke to ThePostGame on behalf of Powerade. Barber is a spokesman for the brand's Sorry Cards, which are designed for "everyday athletes to send to their opponents whose tackles they've escaped, ankles they've broken and faces they've dunked on."

-- Follow Jeff Eisenband on Twitter @JeffEisenband. Like Jeff Eisenband on Facebook.