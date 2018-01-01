I remember where I was on June 18, 2000. It was Father's Day, but that's not why I necessarily remember it. It was one of my earliest golf memories. June 18, 2000, was the fourth round of the 2000 U.S. Open. That day, Tiger Woods won his third major championship.

I remember that day because while Woods was beginning Leg 1 of the Tiger Slam, I was beginning my childhood obsession with Woods. I had just turned 7 years old and I was convinced I was a golf prodigy like Woods (spoiler: I wasn't). But my dad had told me Woods was the best in the game and maybe it was lame, but while other kids were watching cartoons on Sundays, I was captivated by Woods.

That Sunday, I remember getting to my grandparents' house for Father's Day and going straight to their "TV room" -- my grandpa's man cave, featuring two reclining chairs. My dad and grandpa took those chairs. I sat on the ground in front of the TV, basically with my eyes pressed up against the screen. Woods entered that final round at Pebble Beach up by ten shots. The tournament was never in doubt over the weekend. But I still wanted to see every shot. I wanted to study his swing. I wanted to feel the crowd cheering his every move. I wanted all of his red and black gear. At just 7 years old, I wanted to soak it all in.

This past Sunday wasn't the same experience. Woods was not expected to win. He showed some weaknesses throughout the Tour Championship. He let up his emotional guard in a way young Tiger never would have in 2000.

But I know I felt some of my youthful energy back on my couch on Sunday. The roars were real, the focus on Woods' face was evident and the talent was back. Tiger Woods was the best player in golf this week at East Lake and there was no doubt about that.

Twitter wasn't around for Tiger Woods' prime. That's unfortunate. I wish I could have shared my emotions watching Woods avoid every bunker in 72 holes at St. Andrew's in 2000. I wish I knew what others were thinking while Sergio Garcia, Phil Mickelson and Woods dueled at Bethpage in 2002. I wish I could have read the world's reactions to Woods' playoff wins over Bob May at the 2000 PGA Championship, Chris DiMarco at the 2005 Masters and Rocco Mediate at the 2008 U.S. Open.

I had the black "TW" hat and the red Nike shirt as an adolescent (yes, I wore this outfit on Sundays). I dominated Tiger Woods PGA Tour. I tried to learn how to hit my own stinger.

The last decade has been different. Woods obviously lost a lot of respect from the world in 2009. I'd include myself in that group. I'll never look at Tiger Woods as the same role model off the course again. I believe in second chances and I don't believe Woods' golf legacy should be tainted by his marital indiscretions. But as a person, he'll never be the same in my mind.

Like so many others, I've spent the last decade wanting those roars back on the course. I've wanted the theater he brought in his prime. There were times in 2012, 2013 and even 2015 he teased us. But it really looked like craving those 2000s vibes was a losing battle.

Also, like so many others, I said I'd give myself one more chance in 2018.

I watched the first round of the Hero World Challenge in my office back last December. I let out a "Let's Go!" after Woods' first birdie.

"You cheer for golf?" a co-worker asked.

'I do when it's Tiger," I thought. Maybe that's being unobjective. I'd say I just want to see the best at its best and I feel comfortable saying that.

On Sunday, the world got a taste of something it hadn't seen on paper for a half-decade -- a Tiger Woods win -- but really, what it hadn't seen for a full decade. Woods overachieved. He did the improbable. He did things he wasn't supposed to do. He won a PGA Tour tournament -- the damn Tour Championship nonetheless -- at age 42 when he was supposed to be done.

Our emotions weren't fake. This was real. The greatest of all time is back on top. Imagine Michael Jordan winning a title with the Wizards or Wayne Gretzky with the Rangers. This is what that feels like.

And the best part: There will be more. Tiger Woods will represent the United States at the Ryder Cup next week and then another season -- actually more seasons -- of him competing with the best will come.

I'm now 25. I don't sit on the floor anymore, but I have a reclining chair. And sitting back in it Sunday, things felt right.

I felt like a kid again. And I hope you, however old you are, felt a little younger too.

-- Follow Jeff Eisenband on Twitter @JeffEisenband. Like Jeff Eisenband on Facebook.