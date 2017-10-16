Ah, it was just a great sports Sunday: A full slate of NFL games, a riveting MLB playoff game and Tiger Woods wearing red.

Wait.

Tiger Woods wearing red?

Don't go too crazy, but the 14-time major champion posted this on his social media pages:



"Making progress." What does that mean? Who cares? Look at Tiger ripping that driver down the fairway.

While serving as an assistant captain at the Presidents Cup two weeks ago, Woods said he was unsure if he'd ever play competitive golf again. But he has been using social media to document his golf rehab. Although Woods was only hitting 60-yard shots last month, he posted iron swings on Oct. 7 and Oct. 10, followed by the wood on Sunday.

And how about those shorts? It's not often Woods rocks shorts in public.

Five and half months until The Masters. Just saying.

