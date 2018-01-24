The Broncos drafted Terrell Davis in the sixth round in 1995. He was a late-blooming prospect. After all, he had to transfer from Long Beach State after the university disbanded its football program due to budget issues, then never rushed for more than 824 yards in a season during his three years at Georgia.

In Denver, Davis joined a star-studded offense that already included future Hall of Famers John Elway, Shannon Sharpe and Gary Zimmerman.

"He didn't know me when I showed up at all," Davis says of his first training camp with Elway. "I was just another number to him."

Elway had already won an NFL MVP, made six Pro Bowls and played in three Super Bowls by the time Davis started his pro career. But Davis has an idea of when Elway may have recognized his new partner-in-crime: The Broncos' second preseason game, across the globe, against the defending Super Bowl champion 49ers.

"He probably noticed me when I made a tackle in Tokyo, Japan," Davis says. "That’s when I think everybody noticed. I was on special teams and I ran down on kickoff coverage and I made a tackle on the ball carrier. That play kind of got me noticed by the other team members and the coaching staff, and that was kind of the play that set my career in motion because then the next series they put me in the game and I ran with the ball. So that was kind of the beginning of when I think most players on my team started to notice who I was."

The backstory to this hit is even more amazing. According to a 2013 interview with For the Win, Davis ate a chili dog, a hot dog, french fries and candy before going into the game. Davis didn't think he was going to see the field. After the hit, Davis got a chance to actually run the football. By Week 1, Davis was the starting running back.

During the three years after his rookie season (1996-1998), Davis made three Pro Bowls, won two NFL Offensive Player of the Year Awards and earned an NFL MVP. He also won two Super Bowls and a Super Bowl MVP.

The Broncos had been a model NFL franchise for the two decades before drafting Davis, but the Super Bowl title had proven elusive. Davis helped break the team's curse.

"I think I just added being consistent with the running game and having that as a viable option," Davis says. "When you play in a playoff game, most teams are going to try to take something away from you, and John Elway was obviously the quarterback that you've got to game-plan for, so when you have an alternative where you can run the football, teams can't drop seven into coverage. They've got to commit some to the run because we demanded that. Having that balance really helped us out."

Meanwhile, in the present day, the Broncos need help both throwing and running the football. And John Elway and Terrell Davis ain't walking through that door.

