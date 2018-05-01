The 3-year-son of welterweight contender Terrel (Tyger) Williams is already a big Rocky fan. He knows that Rocky prevails against Ivan Drago and Mr. T (whose character was named Clubber Lang).

The younger Williams, who shares a first name with his dad, already has some impressive boxing skills along with a supercute smile.

Check out the video above in which he pounds the heavy bag while telling ESNEWS about how he would like to shake hands with Rocky if the star walked into his gym. Hear that, Sylvester Stallone?