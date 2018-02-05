According to the local Minnesota crew in charge of such matters, the usual NFL game will have 12 footballs ready for use. For the Super Bowl, the league dials it up. Way up. All the way to 108 footballs.

Amid the chaos in the aftermath of the Eagles' victory over the Patriots in Super Bowl LII, we stumbled upon the group of workers tasked with keeping the rotation of balls running smoothly. And we learned something beyond the startling number of 108. They are ball handlers, not ball boys. It says so right on their credentials.

Check out a chat with the handlers as they get their moment in the spotlight while decompressing from the biggest assignment of their careers.