With help from Chickie's and Pete's (Philadelphia) and Legal Sea Foods (New England), Aramark brings a taste of home to Minnesota for Eagles and Patriots fans.
These are the regional specials that will be available at U.S. Bank Stadium for Super Bowl LII.
Check out the video above for a look. Check out the menu below for a description.
Entrees
South Philly Roast Pork Sandwich: Italian Roast Pork, Sautéed Broccoli Rabe, Sharp Provolone, Hoagie Roll
New England Clam Roll: Kettle Chip Crusted Fried Clams, House Tartar Sauce, Shredded Lettuce, Griddled Roll
Sides
Chickie's and Pete's Crab Fries
Legal Sea Foods' Clam Chowder
Signature Cocktails
Midnight Green Punch: Vodka, Sour Apple and Lemon-Lime Soda.
The Wicked Red: Rum, Cranberry Juice and Blueberry.