Usually when you're on the subway, the last thing you want to do is get caught staring at other people. But in this case, it's hard to look away.

Lionel Clarke, or @red_prada as he's known on Twitter, was seen showing off his skill -- completing a Rubik’s cube with amazing speed. And he wasn't just finishing the puzzle fast, he was doing it one-handed. With his eyes closed.

He also tossed it from one hand to the other in the middle.

So the next time you get on a train, maybe you should keep your eye out for something like this.