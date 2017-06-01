The 2017 French Open is still in its early stages -- the first round started Sunday -- but many storylines have already emerged. Perhaps the most significant involves 27-year-old American Stevie Johnson.

Just a few weeks before the tournament, Johnson's father, Steve Sr., passed away unexpectedly in his sleep at just 58 years old. Steve Sr. introduced his son to tennis and was his coach for many years.

"The last two weeks of tennis hasn't been about tennis for me," Johnson said.

This trip to Roland-Garros was meant to be a family trip that had been planned for years. Johnson's mother, sister and his fiancée still came to Paris to support him and to keep the family together in this difficult time.

Even during this tough period, Johnson has managed to reach the third round, winning two tough matches in which his emotions were clearly a large factor at points. After his four-set victory over Croatian Borna Coric, Johnson broke down in tears.

In the third round, Johnson will face Dominic Thiem, No. 7 in the world rankings. Johnson's best showing in a Grand Slam tournament was the fourth round last year at Wimbledon.