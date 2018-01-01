Michael Porter Jr. is starting his NBA career with the Nuggets after getting selected No. 14 overall in June's NBA Draft. The result was rather surprising to some, as Porter had been around the top of his high school class for years before one injury-shortened college season at Missouri. Due to concerns about his back, he dropped to the last pick of the lottery, and Denver has a high-risk, high-reward forward.

One NBA player who noticed Porter's skill early on was Stephen Curry. Porter was invited to Curry's high school prospects camp -- the SC30 Select Camp -- in 2015 and made such an impression, the two struck up a friendship.

"I got named camp MVP, so we took a picture and he told me to put my number in his phone," Porter Jr. remembers. "I hit him up a few weeks later, we stayed in touch, he invited me out there the next year to work out with him. Me and his trainer got close, so me and him are gonna work out a lot down the line together. He's a really good dude. We're kind of about the same things. He's a great mentor to have."

TRUE blessing having my son spend good time with quality men like Steph and Dell Curry! They're humility personified! pic.twitter.com/0cWQnFTAi5 — Michael Porter, Sr. (@coachporter8) July 1, 2015

Porter Jr. was invited back to Curry's camp in 2016 as a rising senior. Around the same time, Porter Jr. was moving to Seattle, where he played one year for Brandon Roy at Nathan Hale High School. Porter Jr. committed to the University of Washington, but after the firing of Lorenzo Romar, and his father's relocation as an assistant coach from Washington to Missouri, Porter Jr. altered his college choice from the Huskies to the Tigers.

Now, Porter Jr. will match up against Curry's Warriors three to four times a year in the Western Conference.

As long as he stays healthy.

