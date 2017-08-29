In July, 42 of the biggest names in sports and show business got together in Edgewood Tahoe to test an important skill: Champagne cork popping. Before the 2017 American Century Celebrity Golf Championship, Korbel California Champagne hosted the 10th annual Celebrity Spray-Off, a competition to find the individual who can manipulate a champagne bottle to launch cork the farthest.

The group included Stephen Curry, Jerry Rice, Jerome Bettis, Rob Riggle, John Elway, Jason Kidd, Roger Clemens, Emmitt Smith, Brian Urlacher and many other stars. Jay DeMarcus of Rascal Flatts emerged as the winner for the second straight year. See the video above for a rundown of the results.

