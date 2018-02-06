Perhaps you are among the bazillions who have already enjoyed memes based on the Smug Cheerleader. In case you're not ...

Here's the story behind the viral sensation:

The cheerleader is an eighth-grader from North Carolina named Ryan Cummings. She is part of Cheer Extreme's Senior Elite team, which was competing at the Spirit of Hope event in Charlotte. Her expression was captured on video, and it quickly gained momentum online.

Ryan actually makes the face all the time in practice as a way of expressing confidence, but once the clip hit YouTube, it provided plenty of inspiration.

when my teacher asks me a question thinking im not paying attention but I get it right pic.twitter.com/czLO6wfgED — Bae (@GirlfriendNotes) January 30, 2018

And here is the original: