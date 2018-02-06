Cheer Extreme Smug Cheerleader
By: ThePostGame Staff
Perhaps you are among the bazillions who have already enjoyed memes based on the Smug Cheerleader. In case you're not ...

Here's the story behind the viral sensation:

The cheerleader is an eighth-grader from North Carolina named Ryan Cummings. She is part of Cheer Extreme's Senior Elite team, which was competing at the Spirit of Hope event in Charlotte. Her expression was captured on video, and it quickly gained momentum online.

Ryan actually makes the face all the time in practice as a way of expressing confidence, but once the clip hit YouTube, it provided plenty of inspiration.

