Shaquille O'Neal and Bill Simmons both included Ric Flair and Hulk Hogan when we recently asked them (separately) to give their Mount Rushmore of pro wrestling.

Shaq was reluctant at first to give names for a Mount Rushmore. He didn't want to disrespect anyone by failing to mention them and acknowledged he had quirky tastes.

"See, but I'm kind of weird because I used to like guys like Jimmy (Superfly) Snuka," Shaq said. "Junkyard Dog. Bad Bad Leroy Brown. I liked guys like that. The Undertaker."

Check out the video above to see where their lists diverge.

-- Follow ThePostGame on Twitter @ThePostGame.