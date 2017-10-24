Keller Williams Serena Williams' House
Serena Williams has placed her six-bedroom mansion in Bel-Air on the market for $11.995 million, Variety reports.

Williams missed most of the 2017 season as she gave birth to her first child, Alexis, in September. Australian Open officials are expecting Serena to compete in the first Grand Slam of 2018.

If Williams gets her asking price, it will be nearly double what she paid for the property in 2006, according to Trulia.com.

Path To House

Keller Williams Serena Williams' House

A shaded walkway is particularly welcome when you live an area where it can be more than 100 degrees for the first game of the World Series.

Lots Of Trees

Keller Williams Serena Williams' House

The house was built in 1935.

Fitness Room

Keller Williams Serena Williams' House

Williams' conditioning is no accident.

Living Room

Keller Williams Serena Williams' House

Designed to maximize natural lighting.

Bedroom

Keller Williams Serena Williams' House

The house is measured at 6,101 square feet.

Bathroom

Keller Williams Serena Williams' House

There are seven bathrooms, and this one features a separate tub and shower.

Walking Trail

Keller Williams Serena Williams' House

No need to go to the park.

Pool

Keller Williams Serena Williams' House

The property is located in the Stone Canyon section of Bel-Air.

