Serena Williams has placed her six-bedroom mansion in Bel-Air on the market for $11.995 million, Variety reports.
Williams missed most of the 2017 season as she gave birth to her first child, Alexis, in September. Australian Open officials are expecting Serena to compete in the first Grand Slam of 2018.
If Williams gets her asking price, it will be nearly double what she paid for the property in 2006, according to Trulia.com.
Path To House
Keller Williams
Lots Of Trees
Keller Williams
Fitness Room
Keller Williams
Living Room
Keller Williams
Bedroom
Keller Williams
Bathroom
Keller Williams
Walking Trail
Keller Williams
Pool
Keller Williams
-
-
-
-
