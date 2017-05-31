Serena Williams cannot play in the French Open. She's pregnant.

But she's not pregnant enough that she can't travel. Williams and fiancé reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian went to Europe this week and Serena looks like she is having an absolute blast.

She went to the Monaco Grand Prix, where she saw Chris Hemsworth, went on a boat in the Mediterranean Sea and hung by the pool.

Mama-to-be Serena Williams posed with Thor actor Chris Hemsworth at the Monaco Formula One Grand Prix. pic.twitter.com/uGHfqCHXfn — Tennis Photos (@tennis_photos) May 28, 2017

We are delighted to have @serenawilliams with us to sample the #AMArtOfLiving experience at this weekend’s #MonacoGP pic.twitter.com/JWdXTPQEMn — Aston Martin (@astonmartin) May 28, 2017

Soccer star Falcao even found her hanging in the streets.

Falcao casually stalking/fangirling over Serena Williams in Monte Carlo pic.twitter.com/VkUyNezp5Z — Giselle (@GiselleMB7) May 27, 2017

Serena then made her way to Paris for the French Open, a tournament she has won three times, to watch sister Venus play her second-round match Wednesday against Kurumi Nara. Venus won, 6-3, 6-4, and Serena chilled pretty hard in the crowd.

We spy a special someone in Chatrier...



23-time Major champ @serenawilliams has dropped by #RG17 to cheer on big sister @Venuseswilliams ❤️ pic.twitter.com/0Hp4n3dhXO — Roland-Garros (@rolandgarros) May 31, 2017

Serena also got a chance to catch up with her coach, France native Patrick Mouratoglou.

But the big news came when Mouratoglou interviewed Venus on Eurosport after her match. He asked her what Serena's baby will call her, and Venus dropped a "she." Does that mean the gender of the baby is a girl? You be the judge:

Asked what @serenawilliams' baby will call her, @Venuseswilliams said, "SHE'S going to call me 'favorite aunt.'" Does that mean it's a girl? pic.twitter.com/S7p9vtkqEC — Jeff Eisenband (@JeffEisenband) May 31, 2017



Serena wrapped up her day at the Saint Germain Apple Store.

Heading to the Apple Store Marche Saint Germain with @beatsbydre Hope to see you there! #fortheloveofmusic pic.twitter.com/Ml1bzCwdG1 — Serena Williams (@serenawilliams) May 31, 2017



Serena looks like she may be having too much fun. She could forget this whole tennis thing and just travel the world as a celebrity for the rest of her life.

But that's probably not going to happen. She'll be back in Paris next year, so in the meantime, the rest of the women's field should enjoy the 2017 event. The usual favorite was out of the draw before the tournament even started.

