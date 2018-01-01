Serena Williams has lowered the asking price on her Bel Air estate by $2 million, Variety reports.

The six-bedroom house went on the market in October for $11.995 million. But if it sells at the revised listing of $9.995 million, Williams still figures to come out ahead. She paid $6.6 million for it in 2006.

Williams was runnerup at the U.S. Open after her championship match against Naomi Osaka unraveled in a controversy fueled by umpire Carlos Ramos.