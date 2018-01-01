Keller Williams Serena Williams House
By: ThePostGame Staff
10m

Serena Williams has lowered the asking price on her Bel Air estate by $2 million, Variety reports.

The six-bedroom house went on the market in October for $11.995 million. But if it sells at the revised listing of $9.995 million, Williams still figures to come out ahead. She paid $6.6 million for it in 2006.

Williams was runnerup at the U.S. Open after her championship match against Naomi Osaka unraveled in a controversy fueled by umpire Carlos Ramos.

Path To House

Keller Williams Serena Williams House

A shaded walkway is particularly welcome for relief from that hot SoCal sunshine.

Related: Before Boycotting Nike For Kaepernick Ad, Consider Who Partners With Competitors

Lots Of Trees

Keller Williams Serena Williams House

The house was built in 1935.

Related: Before We Discovered Boats, Beer And Girls, There Was Wiffle Ball

Fitness Room

Keller Williams Serena Williams House

Williams' powerful return from giving birth is no accident.

Related: Alexia Clark's 3-Move Sequence Will Carve Your Core

Living Room

Keller Williams Serena Williams House

Designed to maximize natural lighting.

Related: 'Hamptons 5' House Where Warriors Wooed Kevin Durant Is Up For Sale

Bedroom

Keller Williams Serena Williams House

The house is measured at 6,101 square feet.

Related: Jim Brown On Kaepernick-Style Activism: Powerful As Group, Weak As Individuals

Bathroom

Keller Williams Serena Williams House

There are seven bathrooms, and this one features a separate tub and shower.

Walking Trail

Keller Williams Serena Williams House

No need to go to the park.

Related: Have Parents Ruined Sports For Kids?

Pool

Keller Williams Serena Williams House

The property is located in the Stone Canyon section of Bel Air.

Topics:

Serena Williams, Tennis, Real Estate

ThePostGame