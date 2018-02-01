Despite being in different conferences, Russell Wilson and Tom Brady have had their battles. That includes Super Bowl XLIX, when Brady won MVP and Wilson threw the game-ending interception to Malcolm Butler.
What does Wilson admire most about Brady's game?
"I think it's consistency," Wilson said Thursday. "He's been great. He's a person I've gotten to know over the past few years. He's a great player, a great leader, and does things the right way."
Wilson talked to ThePostGame at Radio Row on behalf of his sponsor, Bose.
Rocking the @Bose headphones. Best of luck to @MikaelaShiffrin and @USSKiTeam at the Winter Olympics! #TeamBose #OneTeam #BoseAmbassador pic.twitter.com/BagRKfqt6V
— Russell Wilson (@DangeRussWilson) January 30, 2018
-- Follow Jeff Eisenband on Twitter @JeffEisenband. Like Jeff Eisenband on Facebook.
-
TrendingHow Being Alex Smith's Backup In 'Healthy Environment' Revived Nick Foles' Game
-
TrendingAleali May Speaks On Jordan Brand's First Women's Collection
-
TrendingHow Randy Moss' Diss Actually Boosted Business For Minnesota Restaurant
-
TrendingHow Failed Leadership By Michigan State Officials Enabled Larry Nassar's Crimes