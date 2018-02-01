Despite being in different conferences, Russell Wilson and Tom Brady have had their battles. That includes Super Bowl XLIX, when Brady won MVP and Wilson threw the game-ending interception to Malcolm Butler.

What does Wilson admire most about Brady's game?

"I think it's consistency," Wilson said Thursday. "He's been great. He's a person I've gotten to know over the past few years. He's a great player, a great leader, and does things the right way."

Wilson talked to ThePostGame at Radio Row on behalf of his sponsor, Bose.



